Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $562,481,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $89.34. 2,333,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.02. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

