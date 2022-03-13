South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. South State posted earnings of $2.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. South State’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.34.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.40. 310,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,870. South State has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,035 shares of company stock worth $350,026 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in South State by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

