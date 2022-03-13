$1.43 EPS Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.30. State Street posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $8.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of STT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.09. 1,531,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,768. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in State Street by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in State Street by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in State Street by 117,686.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

