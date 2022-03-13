Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 142.3% in February

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the February 13th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE FINS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,416. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%.
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (Get Rating)
