Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 142.3% in February

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the February 13th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE FINS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,416. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

