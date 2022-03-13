GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 506,600 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 264,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GEE Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

JOB stock remained flat at $$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 173,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,994. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $60.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.08.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 708.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 1,550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 183,250 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

