The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Up 121.3% in February

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. 54,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,708. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39. The India Fund has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

