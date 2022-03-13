Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $718.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) to post sales of $718.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $704.56 million and the highest is $732.10 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $652.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.37. 300,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $96.30 and a one year high of $164.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
About Euronet Worldwide (Get Rating)
Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.