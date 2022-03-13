QuickSwap (QUICK) Reaches One Day Volume of $32.24 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $58.52 million and approximately $32.24 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $178.89 or 0.00467730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.56 or 0.06629533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,081.56 or 0.99568803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00041467 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QUICKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.