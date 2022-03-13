TOWER Market Capitalization Reaches $4.46 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. TOWER has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $1.08 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00033472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00105069 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

