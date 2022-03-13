$155.77 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $155.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.10 million and the highest is $280.80 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $112.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $638.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $960.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $706.23 million, with estimates ranging from $616.34 million to $957.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $32.19. 815,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $55.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -84.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after buying an additional 1,340,284 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after buying an additional 1,007,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,294,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $19,246,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

