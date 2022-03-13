Short Interest in Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Drops By 76.5%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the February 13th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NOPMF traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOPMF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. upped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

