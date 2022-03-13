Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Keppel stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007. Keppel has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

