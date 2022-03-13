Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Rises By 161.9%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the February 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GHY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 197,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,718. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

