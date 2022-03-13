Brokerages Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.70. 247,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,897. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $113.09 and a one year high of $188.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.