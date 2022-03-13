Zacks: Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.80 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.16 billion and the highest is $8.27 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $31.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $32.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $34.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $100,370,000. Bradley Mark J. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.21. The company had a trading volume of 892,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,203. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax has a 12 month low of $96.39 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

