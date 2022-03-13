Analysts Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Equities analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.03. Papa John’s International posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Wedbush lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.86. 490,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,743.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.