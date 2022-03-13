$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) will report $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.29. 1,353,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average is $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

