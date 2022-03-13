$11.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.02 billion and the highest is $11.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.66 billion to $47.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.27 billion to $49.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,023,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.