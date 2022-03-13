Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,910,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,851 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.92. 796,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,337. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $344.80 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

