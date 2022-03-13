Short Interest in Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Increases By 144.4%

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of HNTIF stock remained flat at $$3.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Hunting has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hunting from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Well Construction; Well Completion; Well Intervention; and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment offers connection technology equipment, drilling tools, and electronics for the drilling phase of wells.

