G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GPHBF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 12,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,889. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. G6 Materials has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.63.

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

