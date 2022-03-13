Callisto Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.92 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $19.92 million and approximately $41,677.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

