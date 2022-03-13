Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.25. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE MTX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.36. 101,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

