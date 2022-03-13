Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) to announce $532.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $523.60 million to $546.10 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $510.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ ARGO traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 323,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,727. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

