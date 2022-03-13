Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $969.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) will report $969.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $938.70 million to $989.90 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $769.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,902. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.