Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Increases By 146.2%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 35,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,549. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.