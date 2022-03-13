MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the February 13th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MCR remained flat at $$7.16 during trading hours on Friday. 36,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,020. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

