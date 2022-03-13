MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the February 13th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:MCR remained flat at $$7.16 during trading hours on Friday. 36,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,020. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.82.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
