North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Up 177.9% in February

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 177.9% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NRT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 49,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,657. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $128.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 147.06%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Robert P. Adelman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $45,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

