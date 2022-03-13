Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 559,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,319. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94.

