Analysts Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. NICE posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in NICE by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after buying an additional 836,616 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NICE by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in NICE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,504. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE has a 1 year low of $209.23 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.49.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

