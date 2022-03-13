Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $2.42 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $250.68 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00006396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.57 or 0.06606534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,792.92 or 1.00049213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

