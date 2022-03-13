Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,808 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,383 shares of company stock worth $62,303,976. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,573,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,506. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of -190.97 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $215.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

