Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Down 65.8% in February

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NTZ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.43 million, a P/E ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 106.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Natuzzi (Get Rating)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

