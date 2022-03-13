Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Down 64.3% in February

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Kardex stock remained flat at $$211.91 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.62. Kardex has a 12 month low of $198.00 and a 12 month high of $337.50.

Get Kardex alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kardex from CHF 304.50 to CHF 280 in a research note on Friday.

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.