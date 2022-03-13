Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Cameco posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.11. 9,962,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

