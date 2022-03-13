Brokerages Expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on OLPX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

NASDAQ OLPX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.03. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

