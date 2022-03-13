Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will announce $5.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.23 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $20.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $20.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,568 shares of company stock worth $5,688,272. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $243,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 289.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 594,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,737,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL stock remained flat at $$59.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $66.97.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

