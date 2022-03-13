National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will report $75.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.10 million to $78.71 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $80.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $304.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $333.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $362.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 160,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,937. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $78.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

