Analysts Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will announce $3.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 5,209,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,200. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

