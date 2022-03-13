Veil (VEIL) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $781,089.43 and approximately $164.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,847.06 or 1.00035599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00069384 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00247722 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00134286 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00261544 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001385 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00034675 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

