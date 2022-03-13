Arqma (ARQ) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $319,955.57 and $3,660.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,833.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.79 or 0.06652258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00269637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.38 or 0.00741096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.97 or 0.00465125 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.56 or 0.00411176 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,666,809 coins and its circulating supply is 12,622,265 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

