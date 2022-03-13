Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,567. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

