RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Down 68.8% in February

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the February 13th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director David Swanson bought 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $50,096.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPP. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OPP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 49,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,542. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

