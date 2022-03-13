Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.04 Million

Brokerages predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) will announce $198.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $153.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $857.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.20 million to $860.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $463,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,636 shares of company stock worth $2,785,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.91. 1,498,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,902. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 0.81. Avalara has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.74.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.