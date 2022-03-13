Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the February 13th total of 67,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TINV. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after buying an additional 1,102,668 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 715,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 526,214 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 90,246 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 668.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 66,680 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TINV remained flat at $$10.18 during midday trading on Friday. Tiga Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

