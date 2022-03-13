Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.48. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $16.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.08 to $19.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.71 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.27. The stock had a trading volume of 793,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

