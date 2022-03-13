CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $19.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
NYSE CVI traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 1,540,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.17 and a beta of 1.66. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $26.94.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
