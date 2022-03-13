CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $19.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE CVI traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 1,540,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.17 and a beta of 1.66. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

