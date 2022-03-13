L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,170,000 after purchasing an additional 76,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $189.06 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

