FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.70.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OPFI. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Shares of OPFI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. 892,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,235. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94.
FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
