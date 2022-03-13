FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPFI. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OPFI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. 892,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,235. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter worth $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.