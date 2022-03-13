Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. 35,283,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,712,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

